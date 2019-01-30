Share:

Karachi/Khairpur - Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Tuesday that his party would not desist from holding a long march to safeguard the 18th Constitutional Amendment.

Addressing a press conference in Khairpur after inauguration of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) along with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, MNA Nafeesa Shah and others, the PPPP chairman said that hospital inaugurated on Tuesday would treat patients not only from across Pakistan but also from Afghanistan.

“It is the symbol of services rendered by the PPP to the people of the country,” he said.

“We will make such institutes not only in Sindh but also in other parts of the country,” he said and challenged the creators of ‘New Pakistan’ and PTI government led by Imran Khan to build a Gambat-like institute in KP. He claimed that PTI government could not build a Gambat-like insitute as it lacked ability to undertake such projects.

Bilawal said they had built NICVD institutes across Sindh that were treating heart patients free-of-cost and improved health facilities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

“When these institutes were under federal government’s control, they were being run on charity and these were looting poor patients,” he said and added that situation now was totally different.

He vowed not to allow anyone to undermine 18th Amendment and snatch Sindh’s institutions like NICVD, NICH and JPMC and said the Sindh government would also use its other options and would file a review petition in the apex court over the decision to handover them to federal government.

“I am also ready to take out a long march to foil any bid to roll back 18th Amendment,” he announced.

To a query regarding doctors’ strike in Sindh hospitals, the PPP chairman said that some doctors were on strike but he thought that it was an important profession and the duty should be taken seriously. “It would be better to discuss the issue on table so that the masses should not suffer from it,” said Bilawal.

To another question over Imran Khan’s remarks that Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was brought into politics by Ayub Khan, Bilawal said Bhutto’s father Shahnawaz was also a prime minister and Bhutto came into politics on merit. He said Bhutto left Ayub Khan and struggled for democratic system in the country.

“Bhutto was the first elected prime minister and he was the one who introduced the concept of one individual, one vote,” said the PPP chairman. He added that Bhutto faced jail and was elected prime minister after his struggle.

He later embraced martyrdom for democracy in the country and laid foundation of unanimously agreed constitution, land reforms and rights for the poor of the country. He said Bhutto’s efforts shook the foundations of status quo and took action against corrupt bureaucrats including Khan’s father.

He said Benazir also followed his footsteps and fought two dictators and later embraced martyrdom. Imran has no political struggle instead it was the struggle of military for him that brought him to power, said PPP chairman.

To a query if he was ready to join hands with PML-N over failed policies of PTI, Bilawal said he was ready to join hands with any political entity aimed at improvement in the country.

He said country was facing different issues but economy was a key issue. “In which country three budgets are passed within a year. How the economy will run under these circumstances and businesses will blossom,” he asked.

“The budget has no relief for masses. The last budget only benefitted Khan’s sister but there was nothing for farmers, labourers and no programme for pensioners,” he said and added that they were adopting former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s policy to tax everything instead of providing relief to the masses. They promised employment and housing but all of their promises had proved hollow slogans, said Bilawal.

Terming it a disaster and serious human rights issue, he said the issue of missing persons in Sindh, Balochistan and KP was out of his mind. “Have you seen any country where families are roaming from pillar to post and were unable to get justice from courts or governments,” he said and added that even the institutes responsible for finding missing persons had failed to discharge their duties efficiently.

He said the way Prime Minister Imran Khan was running the parliament would prove to be counter-productive for the country.

Bilawal said he was happy that people from across the country were getting free-of-cost treatment in Sindh.

Bilawal also paid visit to various departments of Gambat Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and inquired after the patients who were under treatment. On the occasion, GIMS director Dr. Rahim Bux Bhatti briefed the PPP chairman about the medical college and hospital.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, provincial minister Suhail Anwer Sial, former provincial minister Manzoor Hussain wasan, MNA Nafeesa Shah, Javed Ali Shah, MPA Gazala Sial, other PPP workers and notables of the area were present.

Agencies add: Bilawal said whenever a new government came into power they cut off the gas and electricity supply to Sindh. He said the provincial government was trying its best to solve problems faced by the public.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s father was a corrupt government officer, who was sacked by Zulfikar Ali Bhutto,” claimed Bilawal.

“Imran Khan should take Parliament and Manzoor Wassan’s dreams seriously.”

Bilawal said, “There is not a single country in the world where three budgets are presented in a year. Some people think they have installed a puppet government and now it will be easy for them to introduce the presidential system in the country and the 18th Amendment will be abolished,” said the PPP leader.

“But, it will never happen,” he said firmly.

He lauded the government hospital in Gambat where, he said, three transplant surgeries were in operation free-of-cost for the poor.

“We will not allow the federal government to snatch government hospitals of Sindh. If they try, I will launch a long march,” he added.