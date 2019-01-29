Share:

LAHORE-Reema Khan, a renowned Lollywood actress who was always an epitome of grace and aplomb, recently made some shocking personal revelations. The veteran actress told a private TV channel that a fellow actress was trying to kill her by giving her poison in her food.

Reema said she knew the person who tried to take her life to date and added that God saved her from the vicious attempts.

“A lady was offered Rs100, 000 as a reward for poisoning me, “the actress said. She also said that in the entertainment industry the culture of harassment is still prevalent.

Following the revelations of Reema Khan, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the actress should identify the person who attempted to harass her in order to take action against her.

The star also revealed that she had been stopped from working on several projects and that many scandals were created by different means. Reema, who ruled Pakistan film industry, moved to the US after marriage. Today, however, she resides in Pakistan.