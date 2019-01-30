Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Assembly on Tuesday passed a censure motion against opposition lawmakers, mainly from the PTI, for their “objectionable and unparliamentary remarks” against Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani during Monday’s sitting.

The PTI lawmakers protested against the motion. The motion was tabled by PPPP lawmaker Ghanwar Khan Isran and supported by lawmakers from both sides of the aisle, except PTI and GDA.

It said that behaviour of the opposition lawmakers damaged the dignity of the speaker, sanctity of the house and the parliamentary practices in democracy.

The mover said the two lawmakers from PTI, Haleem Adil Shaikh and Khurram Sher Zaman, used words like dictator and goon for the speaker.

The speaker also showed his resentment over the use of foul language against him and said that he had no grudge against any lawmaker for using such words and had always showed restraint for upholding the sanctity of the house.

“I was termed biased and it was not against me but the seat I am holding,” he said added that he was totally different from what restraint he is showing within the assembly premises as speaker.

The parliamentary minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said that opposition lawmakers crossed limits yesterday but it would be wrong to include other opposition in it as MQM-P and GDA lawmakers protested within the democratic norms. “Their [PTI] lawmakers had misbehaved with our women,” he said and added that they could withdraw their motion if PTI apologizes over their behaviour. MQM-P lawmaker Muhammad Hussain also supported the government and said that PTI behaviour in last sitting was unacceptable.

The house later adopted the censure motion with a majority vote. Moreover, the assembly unanimously passed an amended resolution demanding Sindh government to allow payroll for the inmates at the occasion of death and marriage of blood relations and even if any of the blood relatives is on deathbed.

The private resolution was tabled by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Mangla Sharma and garnered support from both sides of the aisle. The mover said that it was the right of the inmate to get payroll to spend sorrow and joyous moments with his family.

“If Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz could get payroll on death of Kalsoom Nawaz for seven days then why not other inmates avail this facility,” she said.

Speaking on it, the jailed PPPP lawmaker Sharjeel Inam Memon called for transferring powers of payroll of three days from home secretary to jail superintendent and IGP Prisons in case of death of inmates’ blood relatives.

“It is common practice to bring bodies of inmates’ relatives to prison that adds to his suffering,” he said and added that a law for bringing jail reforms is in the pipeline.

PML-F lawmaker Nusrat Sehar Abbasi said that it was unfortunate that under trial prisoners had to spend years in prison without being charged or convicted. “There are even prisoners that had spent entire lives in jail without conviction,” she added and called for early implementation on jail reforms and constant check on its implementation.

Another jailed lawmaker Javed Hanif, who represents MQM-P, highlighted the need of rehabilitation rather than conviction of people and said that it was unfortunate that the country rules emphasizes on lengthy convictions rather than rehabilitating the inmate for becoming a better citizen.

“Not only the inmate, but his entire family has to suffer when they spend their entire day for a five minute meeting from their loved one in prison, he said.

He called for implementing the concept of suspended sentences and community servicing from inmates booked under petty cases, women and children.

Have we ever checked how the families survive when their sole bread earner is jailed, said the lawmaker in an emotional tone and added they should have the opportunity to earn money from prison.

The family women of these inmates are selling themselves and their children are forced to begging, said the lawmaker. In past there is probation and payroll officer in prisons on whose recommendation, an inmate is being released on payroll, he said added that later the officer also keeps a check on his neighbourhood activity.

The lawmaker later broke down while highlighting the plights of inmates.

PPP lawmaker Imdad Pitafi termed the Anti terrorism act and NAB laws as black laws and said that there are dual standards of justice in the country. “Shahrukh Jatoi is not released from prison despite settlement due to anti-terrorism act applied on his case but Raymond Davis goes scot free in similar case,” he said and further added that similarly some people are allowed to go abroad while others put on ECL in NAB cases. Opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi while supporting the resolution said that rather than a congested place, prison should be a recreational institute aimed at reforming inmates.

Our society also needs to mould into a caring society, said Naqvi who added that an inmate should be given payroll to attend joyous and sad moments of his family.

He also called for involving human touch to other laws for the country for a better society. Minister for Prisons Nasir Hussain Shah informed that the cabinet had passed a bill to entirely change 1894 act and has also noted down recommendations from the house to amend it.

“It will likely be tabled in ongoing session and will be passed unanimously from the house,” said the minister.

The house did not take up a privilege motion from PTI lawmaker Raja Azher and an adjournment motion from PPPP lawmaker Heer Soho after both withdrew their motions. The house was later adjourned by deputy speaker Rehana Leghari for Wednesday morning.