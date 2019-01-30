Share:

LAHORE:- Pakistan’s karateka Saadi Abbas gained seventh place in Paris Open Karate Premier League 1. The competition is included in karate ranking for the Olympic 2020, where only top 100 karate players of the world took part. Saadi participated in below 75kgs and in his first fight, he defeated Netherlands player by 5-3. In the next round fight, he lost to four times world champion Rafael Aghayev of Azerbaijan, who won 7-2. For bronze medal contest, Saadi won his fight against Croatian opponents by 3-2 but in the next fight, he lost to his Japan’s rival by 5-1.