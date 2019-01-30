Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Tuesday acquitted three life sentenced convicts after passing 12 years behind the bars in a murder case.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa heard the appeal of accused, namely, Muhammad Yaseen, Ghulam Mustafa and Muhammad Nadeem.

All the accused were awarded death sentence by the trial court in the murder of Aisha Bibi from Nankana Sahib in 2006, however, Lahore High Court hearing appeal converted the sentence into life imprisonment.

Subsequently, they approached top court challenging LHC decision and finally after passing 12 years behind the bars they got justice.