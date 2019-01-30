Share:

ISLAMABAD - Observing that what picture of Islam is being given to the world by recording fallacious statements on oath, the Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking review of its earlier judgment whereby a Christian woman Aasia Bibi was acquitted of blasphemy charges.

Irked with the glaring discrepancies in prosecution witnesses, Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khosa observed that had it been any other criminal case the penalty of life time imprisonment under Section 194 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) after summary trial would have been imposed on witnesses. However, he said that the court showed restrain in the case keeping in view sensitivity of the matter.

The remarks came for the reason that glaring and blatant contradictions were observed in the statements of prosecution witnesses, which according to the bench were mixture of truth and lies.

Prior to dismissal of review petition, Chief Justice Khosa observed that the bench had carefully perused the record and evidences in order to avoid even a minor mistake because of sensitivity involved in the matter.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Khosa and comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Mazhar Alam Miankhel briefly heard the arguments of Advocate Ghulam Mustafa, counsel for review petitioner Qari Muhammad Saalam.

The scope of review petition has always been limited and only the factual error, if any, in judgment can be considered.

However, the Chief Justice in his remarks explained that the bench heard briefly and at length for satisfaction of those who issue edicts without reading the judgment.

During the course of proceedings, the bench noted, as in earlier judgment, numerous contradictions in statements of witnesses which clearly reflected that the case was built on lies.

The Chief Justice also lamented that such glaring contradictions floating on the face of record had not been looked in to and considered by lower court as well as high court.

He further lamented that the entire country was blocked soon after announcement of judgment with the grievance that why the court had not issued judgment on ‘their’ whims. Shedding light on the importance of mankind and humanity in general and minority in particular, the Chief Justice questioned whether a person should be hanged by only relying on such kind of statements, which are full of contradictions.

Advocate Mustafa contended that the matter must not be treated ordinarily rather it is the matter of entire Muslim Ummah. He requested the bench to summon religious scholars for assistance.

“Does Islam say that one should be punished if the crime is not proven,” questioned chief justice.

The Chief Justice remarked that the bench had applied its mind in judgment only keeping in view the evidences and record brought before it. Such testimonies are not reliable when the contradictions are clear in the record, he observed.

The CJ asked the counsel to prove as to which part of record was wrongly considered by the bench and point out the error in judgment.

The counsel, however, could not point out a single flaw in the judgment on the basis of which review could be sought.

At the outset, the counsel requested for constitution of larger bench. The Chief Justice said that if the bench considered it appropriate, after being convinced, then it will constitute larger bench.

The counsel argued that contrary to the judgment the burden of proof is not on the complainant or prosecution. To support his argument, he cited judgments of top court and said that precedent in this regard is also present which was rendered by a larger bench.

During the proceedings, the Chief Justice also remarked that the teachings of Prophet P.B.U.H are that minorities should be taken care of and this is so the beauty of an Islamic society.

He further remarked that Islam is clear on the subject of testimony adding that one should remain truthful while giving testimony even if it goes against the close relatives.

The Chief Justice questioned the delay of five days in registration of FIR adding that one hour delay in registration of FIR creates doubts and suspicions. The counsel pleaded that this delay may not necessarily be considered as ill intention.

“Should we then hang an accused on the basis of such testimonies,” he questioned.

He further remarked that Qari Saalam got a lawyer for writing an application for registration of FIR which he could have done himself. Moreover the complainant has no idea about whereabouts of lawyer, the Chief Justice further observed adding that these discrepancies along with other contradictions were floating in the factual record.

He also pointed out the contradiction in the statement of complainant as to where the application for registration of FIR was submitted.

He further observed that statements of witnesses are also contradictory to one another regarding size and place of crowd, where the villagers assembled, and how Aasia Bibi was brought to the gathering.

He again asked Advocate Mustafa to prove any error in the judgment. We will review it immediately, chief justice remarked. However, the counsel again failed to satisfy the bench.

During the proceedings, chief justice remarked that a statement, not mentioned in the statement recorded under Section 342 of CrPC, cannot be used against the accused person and the same has no evidentiary value.

Similarly, chief justice said, the arrival of owner of Falsa Farm on the so-called place of occurrence has also not been mentioned by any of the prosecution witnesses.

The counsel said that there were no mala fide on the part of complainant and witnesses adding that the female witnesses, who first informed the wife of Qari Saalam about the episode, had no personal vendetta with the poor Aasia Bibi .

Chief justice also expressed wonder how a big development of public gathering in the village and the alleged confession by Aasia Bibi before the villagers has not been mentioned in FIR.

Chief justice observed that it would have been the perjury case against witnesses had it been any other criminal case.

After the hearing which prolonged for nearly two hours, Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa announced the order and dictated: “On merits, the review petition is dismissed.”