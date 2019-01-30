Share:

LAHORE - A delegation of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry, headed by its senior vice president Waqas Akram Awan, met Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal at Civil Secretariat, here.

Matters related to problems facing Sialkot industry, revival of dry port and issues regarding export processing zone were discussed in the meeting. While talking to the delegation, Provincial Minister for Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide facilities and conducive atmosphere to the investors and we will fulfill this responsibility. He said new job opportunities will be created by promoting industry. He said that state-of-the-art economic corridor is being established at Lahore-Sialkot motorway which will help industrialists. He said there is no communication gap between the government and traders. Facilities will be provided in the industrial zones with the consultation of industrialists. He said that work has started on clubbing taxes and this step of the government will facilitate the industrialists.

While setting a committee, provincial minister said that this committee will give recommendations regarding to revamp tax system and solving the problems of industrialists. DG Industry will be convener of the committee while representatives of leading chambers of Punjab will be its members.