Share:

KARACHI - A security guard employed at a private bank in Karachi’s Defence locality allegedly robbed Rs6.5 million and other valuables on Tuesday.

According to details, the branch of a private bank where the heist took place is located at B Market, Phase I, in the limits of Defence Police Station. Reacting on information, extra contingent of the law enforcers including District South SSP Pir Muhammad Shah and SSP Investigations Tariq Dharejo reached the site and inquired about the incident. The officials of the Special Investigation Unit also reached the site and collected the evidence.

Police said that the security guard who has been identified as Manzur Mastung with the help of his unidentified companions first broken the locker at the ground floor of a bank and looted Rs6.5 million including foreign currency, adding that the robbers then moved towards the mezzanine floor of a bank from where they looted valuables including jewelry and documents from the ten lockers. Police said that the bank administration was compiling a list of the valuables from the locker owners which robbed during a heist.

Police said that the robbers broke 22 bank lockers and stole Rs6.5 million. He was serving as the night shift security guard for six months. Manzur robbed the bank at 7:30am. According to SSP Tariq Dharejo, the guard used gas cutters to open the lockers and rob the bank, adding that apparently a total three robbers were behind the robbery but nothing could say exactly until the suspects are arrested. .

Police investigators were also getting help from the security guard’s company. According to police, the robbers broke 22 lockers with the help of gas cutter but ten of them were which had valuables of the citizens.

The security guard had gone into hiding after he informed his security guards company about the robbery over a phone. The security guard involved in the heist hails from Rahim Yar Khan, Punjab. Police further said that the robbers were professional as they disconnected the CCTV cameras system installed in a bank before committing the robbery but the police was trying to get help with the help of CCTV cameras installed in surroundings. Sindh Police IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the robbery and sought separate detailed reports from DIG South and DIG Criminal Investigation Agency over the incident.