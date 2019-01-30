Share:

The Senate Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday approved a draft bill raising the minimum age of marriage to 18 years.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar chaired a meeting of the Senate Committee on Human Rights during which the draft bill raising the minimum age of marriage to 18 years was approved.

During the session, Senator Usman Kakar said that early marriages is one of the leading causes of child deaths. “If the minimum age to acquire a National Identity Card (NIC) is 18 years then the minimum age for marriage should also be the same,” he said.

“The minimum age of marriage for both girls and boys should be 18 years and the law should be approved by the Parliament,” Senator Kakar added.

At this, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said, “The government has no objection in determining 18 years as the minimum age of marriage.”

“The draft bill will be presented before Parliament next month and will also be forwarded to the federal cabinet for approval,” Mazari said.

“No law will be passed which is against Islam or the Shariah. We have to take care of the rights of both boys and girls,” the human rights minister added.