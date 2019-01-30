Share:

MULTAN - A delegation of SIA-Foundation visited Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Multan here Tuesday to seek technical support and supply of non-Bt seed for promotion of organic cotton cultivation in Balochistan. The four-member delegation was led by SIA Foundation's communications department head Murtaza Tajri who said that Balochistan environment and weather conditions were conducive for organic cotton cultivation and they had successfully cultivated non-Bt organic cotton in Bela area of the province with the technical support from CCRI Sakrand, Sindh, last year. Now, he added, they wanted to cultivate organic cotton on another 100 acres in Bela and sought technical support and seed supply from CCRI Multan. CCRI Multan Director Dr Zahid Mahmood said that the research body would not only provide assistance from available resources, but would also provide training to SIA Foundation's technical staff on Bt and non-Bt cotton cultivation technology.

Tajri thanked CCRI Multan and commended the research related contributions from the research body. The delegation also visited fibre technology wing of CCRI Multan, says a release issued here on Tuesday.