KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six militants, including a man of the Tajik origin who is said to be a would-be bomber, in targeted raids in various parts of the city.

The arrested suspects include members of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London’s militant wing and a vice-chairman of a nationalist party of Sindh.

According to police, a vice-chairman of the nationalist party of the Sindh - Jeay Sindh Muttahida Muhaz, namely Ramesh Kumar was arrested during a targeted raid in the city. According to CTD SSP Operations II Nasir Aftab, the suspect, who was wanted to the District Jamshoro police in a treason case, was affiliated with the Shafi Burfat group of Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz. He said the suspect was arrested when he was plotting a major terror activity in the city.

According to CTD officials, the suspect is a hardcore militant, who received militancy training from a neighbouring country – India, adding that he is an expert in making the improvised explosive device (IED) bombs and has also been involved in IED bombings in Karachi as well. He was operating a party as vice-chairman since chairman Shafi Burfat left for Germany. The suspect has also revealed to have carryout the cracker attacks in rural Sindh including Karachi to create panic and fear on the directives of their leadership from Germany and Dubai. CTD officials also claimed to have recovered one kilogrammes RDX explosive, a hand grenade, one pistol, one laptop, two cell phones, two internet devices and a detonator wire from his possession.

CTD officials also claimed to have arrested a would-be bomber who has been identified as Fahim alias Sahib. According to SSP Aftab, the arrested bomber is Tajik origin and hails from Afghanistan. CTD officials said that the suspect arrested has strong connections with the Jihadi organisations. One hand grenade and a pistol were recovered from his possession. “His companions intended to use him for carrying out suicide bombing,” CTD officials explained.

Three more suspects’ affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London were also arrested during separate raids. The suspects arrested included Ishaq, Imran Basharat aka Uncle and Rashid aka FC. According to CTD officials, the suspects arrested were involved in various cases of target killings, extortion and rioting, adding that the suspects were also involved in May 12, 2007 carnage in a city.

In another raid, CTD officials also claimed to have arrested an alleged target killer belonging to the militant wing of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London. The suspect arrested was identified as Ali Shan aka Akhtar. According to CTD officials, the suspect arrested has been involved in various cases of target killings, adding that a pistol was also recovered from his possession.