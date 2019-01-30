Share:

A three-member special medical board' on Wednesday examined Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in prison.

69-year-old Nawaz Sharif, who is serving seven-year imprisonment in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail, was rushed to a hospital last week after he complained of heart-related complications.

He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests. According to reports, the board members took two hours examining Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail.

"They conducted different tests of Sharif and thoroughly examined him. Board will submit its report to the Punjab Home Department. The official said that Sharif would be given medical treatment in the light of the board’s recommendations.

On the other hand, Punjab Information Minister Fayazul Hasan Chohan told PTI that the government has formed the larger special medical board in view of a previous medical board's report. “If the new board suggests hospitalisation of Sharif the government will implement its recommendation,” he said.

Later, talking to media person Nawaz Sharif personal physician Adnan Khan has stated that medical board has conducted a complete checkup. Responding a question he stated that Nawaz Sharif medical conduction is not well.