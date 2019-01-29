Share:

SIALKOT-The police have arrested three accused kidnappers Iqbal Afridi, Asad Ullah Afridi and Hamza, who had kidnapped local exporter Mubeen Javaid Cheema’s young son Abdul Rehman and released the abducted youth after getting Rs1 million ransom from his family three days ago.

Senior police officials said that the special police team led by Sialkot Saddr Police SHO inspector Haji Muhammad Javaid and ASI Rana Faisal utilised scientific methods of investigation and traced out the kidnappers, three days of the abduction incident.

Police also recovered Rs1 million, the ransom money, from the kidnappers.

The accused had kidnapped Sialkot based exporter Mubeen Javaid Cheema’s young son Abdul Rehman from Sialkot city’s congested Fatehgarh locality on January 27, 2019. The accused had demanded Rs2 million from the abducted youth’s family as ransom for his release.

Later, the kidnappers struck deal with his family and released the kidnapped youth Abdul Rehman after getting Rs1 million from his family.

Meanwhile, on the report of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Gujranwala Region Tariq Abbas Qureshi, Punjab Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi has announced Rs0.2 million cash prize and appreciation certificates for the raiding police party.

12 POWER PILFERERS NABBED

The surveillance teams of Gepco have caught as many as 12 consumers red handed stealing electricity through main electrical cables and tampering with electricit meters in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here. Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registration of separate cases against the accused.

26 KITE BAN

VIOLATORS HELD

Police have arrested 26 persons on charges of selling, purchasing and flying kites in different parts of Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils here.

Police have sent the accused Nasir, Naveed, Mansur, Khalid, Aslam, Mubashar, Nawaz, Ghulam Abbas, Usama, Hamza, Shoaib, Babar, Bilal, Mubeen, Umer, Ejaz, Zubair, Muneer, Imran, Fiaz, Zahid Hussain, Arif Mehmood, Muhammad Sarwar, Sameer, Aamir and Waqas behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

According to local police officials, police also seized a big quantity of strings, metal strings and kites from the accused.