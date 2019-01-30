Share:

ISLAMABAD - Turkish skier USTA Berkin dominated the opening day in the men’s Giant Slalom category of the 3rd CAS Karakoram International Alpine Ski Cup 2019 being held at the scenic PAF Ski Resort Naltar on Tuesday.

Ukrainian skiers Tsibelenok Levko and Nariichyn Andriy remained second and third respectively in the same category of the historic international event being hosted by Pakistan. In the women’s Giant Slalom event, Ukraine proved invincible as two Ukrainian skiers Tikun Tetyana and Anastasia Gorbunova got first and second positions respectively.

Pakistani talented international skier Umama Wali remained third in the category. It was surprising to see the Bosnian Ambassador to Pakistan Saqib Foric racing alongside top ranking skiers from the world. Both Pakistani Winter Olympians Muhammad Abbas and Muhammad Karim were also seen in action on the treacherous slope of Naltar.

In this grand event, 40 skiers from 13 countries including Pakistan, Greece, Afghanistan, Turkey, Ukraine, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belgium, Morocco, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan are participating. Holding this event would lend a new lease of life to the tourism industry of Pakistan and open doors for the revival of international sports in the country.