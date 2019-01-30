Share:

LAHORE (PR) The contract and daily labour employees working in the distribution companies would be brought on regular cadre and all efforts were being made to provide safe and healthy working conditions to the electricity field staff. The just demands of the workers would be amicably resolved through early bilateral meeting with the representatives of the union.

These remarks were made by Irfan Ali, Federal Secretary Energy, in a bilateral meeting held with the representatives of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA during the presence of Waseem Mukhtar, Managing Director PEPCO, along with other officers of the company. The delegation of the union was led by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary of this union.

He also advised the workers to spare no efforts to raise productivity of the national utility and prevention of accidents of the workers. He declared that ban upon the recruitment against vacant posts was being lifted. At this occasion, the representative of the union welcomed the measures taken by the Federal Secretary for prevention of accidents of the line staff and welfare of the families of those workers who become victims of accidents raising ex-gratia payment Rs.3.5 million and free standard education to their children and marriage grant of Rs 2 lakhs for the marriage of each child and urged the federal secretary to get bring the contract workers on regular basis and lift the ban on the recruitment against vacant posts to ease the suffering of overburdened workers.