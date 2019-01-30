Share:

LAHORE - Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Tuesday that projects for waste water utilisation would soon be started in Punjab and in the first phase, big cities have been chosen for this purpose.

Talking to the heads of Chinese companies, who called on him here to discuss the projects for waste water treatment, he stressed the need for focusing on optimum water conservation to avoid water scarcity in future. Aleem said that rivers and canals water should also be channelized to bring it in use of daily life. He underscored that international standard should be kept in view, while starting this project so that citizens could be provided with best facilities.

In the first phase, waste water treatment plants would be installed Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Sargodha with the collaboration of international companies on public-private partnership mode and Chinese Companies would be offered all out cooperation, he maintained. The projects’ deal would be crystal clear deals in which no commission mafia would be involved, he assured. The minister also asked the Chinese Companies to hold negotiations with Punjab Planning and Development Department (P&D) and other civic agencies and start practical work as early as possible. Unfortunately, he said, the past government did nothing for water conservation but looted billions of rupees in the name of clean drinking water. Aleem said that as per directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, effective steps were being taken to provide sufficient and hygienic water to the people of Punjab and waste water treatment projects would also be part of the same campaign.

In the coming years, practical measures would be taken in the water sector and solid results would be attained to provide water in all the areas of Punjab. He said that unhygienic water caused many diseases while day by day water level also going down especially in big cities. The minister assured Chinese companies of full cooperation and said that they should also complete work as per the satisfaction of the masses in Punjab.

Earlier, Senior Minister was briefed by the Chinese Company Shaanxi’s Project Director James Liu and Director of Qingshulyuan Mr. Lee Lei, who told him that their companies had great interest in investing in waste water treatment sector. They said that their companies working successfully in 46 countries while they were actively working in Karachi including Bin Qasim Plant for the last two years.

They also assured the meeting of early starting work in Punjab for re-use of the used water and quality work in this regard.