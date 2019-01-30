Share:

LAHORE - Meteorological department has forecast widespread rains with snowfall over the hills during the next couple of days (Wednesday/Thursday).

A rain giving system has entered western parts of the country. It will grip different parts on Wednesday (today) and may persist in upper parts till Thursday.

Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rain-thunderstorm with few moderate to isolated heavy falls is expected in Upper Khyber Paktunkhwa (Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat and Mardan divisions), Upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad divisions), Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir from Wednesday to Thursday night. Snowfall over hills is also expecte d in Malakand division (Swat, Chitral, Kalam, Malamjabba and Upper Dir), Hazara division, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during the period.

Rain-thunderstorm is expected at scattered places in Lower Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Bannu, D I Khan divisions) and Southern Punjab (Multan, Bahawalpur, D G Khan and Sahiwal divisions).

Rain-thunderstorm with snowfall over the hills is expected at scattered places in Balochistan (Queta, Zhob, Kalat, Makran, Naseerabad and Sibbi divisions), Sindh (Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Karachi divisions) on Wednesday (today).

Moderate to heavy falls can trigger landslides in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, parts of the country including Lahore remained in grip of cold wave on Tuesday.

Skardu remained the coldest places in the country where mercury dropped 20 degree Celsius below the freezing point. Minimum temperature in Astore was recorded -16C, Bagrote -15C, Kalam -14C, Gupis -12C, Hunza-08C, Malamjabba -06C, Dir, Drosh, Parachinar and Rawalakot -05C, Quetta -04C, Mirkhani and Kalat -03C, Murree, Chitral, Bunji, Chillas and Kakul -02C, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad and Garhidupatta -01 C. In Lahore, minimum temperature was recorded 03C.

Extreme cold forced the people to stay indoors wrapped in woolies and blankets. Excessive usage of heaters at offices led to low gas pressure in major cities including Lahore. In certain areas, women faced huge difficulties in cooking meals for families.