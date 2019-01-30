Share:

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that we want to provide jobs rather than laptops to the students.

While addressing a laptop distribution ceremony at Dawood engineering university at Karachi as a chief guest governor Sindh said that our purpose is not to distribute laptops among students and instead our purpose is to provide jobs to youth.

He said we want to give jobs not laptops to students so that they themselves could become able to purchase laptops.

He said 40 per cent youth due to unemployment in Pakistan tried to go abroad and we are issuing registration cards for the youth.

Our government is bringing a better programme for the youth that is led by PM special assistant on youth affairs Usman Dar, he added.

He said we want to empower youth so that they themselves purchase the laptops. PTI has set-up a youth index department that will identify the problems of youth, he added.

He said PM has promised to provide 10 million jobs to youth so that when they complete their education at the same time they have a job for them too.