The West Indies women cricket team arrived in Pakistan today to play a three-match T20 series starting from January 31 to February 3 at Karachi’s Southend Club.

The Windies return to the country marks the resumption of women's international cricket in Pakistan since they hosted Bangladesh for two T20Is and two ODIs in September 2015. West Indies last toured Pakistan 15 years ago in March/April 2004 for an ODI series.

While speaking to the media the airport, Windies captain Merissa Aguilleira said she is happy to be in Pakistan after 15 years. “I am happy to see women cricket in Pakistan improving,” she said.

She added, the series will serve as a bonus, since they play Pakistan in next years Women’s World T20 as well. “The team has the ability to win, however, it is not easy to play in the subcontinent.”

Following the T20 series, the two sides will go head to head in three ODIs in Dubai on February 7, 9 and 11. The first ODI will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, while the second and third ODIs will be played at the ICC Academy.