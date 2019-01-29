Share:

BAHAWALNAGAR-The dead body of an elderly woman disappeared from grave in the limits of Khichiwala Police and found from fields. According to police, the 70-year-old woman identified as Warsan Bibi, resident of Chak 260/HR had died the other day and was buried in nearby cemetery.

The next day her family members visited her grave to offer Fateha, but they were shocked to see the grave opened and dead body missing. After a search, the dead body was found from nearby fields. The police took the dead body into custody and started investigation. Motive behind the exhumation could not be ascertained yet.