Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that we will not let the India succeed in silencing the voice of Kashmiri youth by repression and violence.

He was speaking to Mishal Malik, wife of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik and Members of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Karamat Khokhar and Shaukat Bhatti who called on him at Governor House Lahore on Wednesday.

Ch Sarwar said that Pakistan will raise the voice for rights of Kashmiri people in whole world as peace in South Asia was not possible without resolution of Kashmir issues. India will have to solve the issue of Kashmir as per resolutions of United Nations, he added.

He said that Pakistan still stands by right to self determination of Kashmiri people. Instead of silencing the voice of Kashmiri people by bullet , India should solve the Kashmir issue as per resolutions of United Nations and honor the basic human rights of kashmir people, he added.

The Punjab Governor said that whole nation stands by Pakistan Army in war on terror. Terrorism is issue of whole polity instead of any particular party or community, he maintained.

He said that Pakistan Army has made unprecedented sacrifices in war on terror. It is single example in world that nation and army together defeated terrorism, he stated.