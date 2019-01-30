Share:

BEIJING - Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will arrive here on Wednesday on a two-day state visit to China, Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson said on Tuesday. During the visit, the Qatari leader will hold talks with Chinese President, Xi Jinping, Premier Li Keqiang and other senior leaders and exchange views on bilateral relations and issues of common concern, Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing. The spokesperson said in recent years, China-Qatari relations have maintained a good momentum of development.

The two countries have adhered to equal treatment and mutual respect, established strategic partnerships, and have rich cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure construction, and financial investment. Geng informed that the upcoming state visit of Emir of Qatar is his first visit to China after more than four years. The Chinese side hopes to further consolidate the traditional friendship between China and Qatar, enhance political mutual trust, deepen the cooperation between the two countries in the framework of the “One Belt, One Road” and promote the development of China-Qatar strategic partnership, he added.