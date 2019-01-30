Share:

ISLAMABAD - A massive protest by the cricketers and Diamond Cricket Academy administration spoiled Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA plan to start crackdown at Islamabad’s only state-of-the-art Diamond Cricket Academy on Tuesday.

Islamabad Regional Cricket Association (IRCA) President Shakil Shaikh, Islamabad Cricket Association (ICA) President Nasir Iqbal, Irfan Manzoor, Shabbir Ahmed, DCA head coach Moied Shakih and other office-bearers of IRCA and ICA along with around 400 cricketers gathered at Diamond Academy at 8am. The MCI/CDA operation was to start around 9am while on other hand, the cricketers and officials remained peaceful to record their protest.

Around 200 kids, starting from as early as 10 to senior players, were wearing coffins, holding cricket gears and placards and shouting slogans against Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Chairman and Director Sports CDA and other MCI/CDA officials. A police contingent was also deployed outside the academy located at 9th Avenue, while Assistant Commissioner Saddar Waseem Khan also reached the spot around 10:30am.

After gathering at Iqbal Hall, when the MCI/CDA staff came out of CDA bus to demolish the academy, the angry cricketers reached the main gate of the academy and started raising slogans against the Mayor and CDA officials. The police high-ups requested the youngsters to stage protest inside the academy premises and avoid disturbing smooth flow of traffic. They obeyed the orders and continued their protest inside the academy.

The youngsters were demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan to show solidarity with cricket, which has given him name and fame and the highest chair of the country. They wanted the PM to understand their pain and take them out of this moment of great grief.

Sensing the mood of the youngsters and their number, the MCI/CDA staff didn’t try to come closer to the academy’s main gate and was highly confused what to do. Finally, after getting real bashing by charged-up procession, CDA Sports Director Ahmed Raza and Assistant Director Sports Ch Shazad took some heart and met with AC Saddar Waseem Khan, who asked the demand of the cricketers. Finally commonsense prevailed and Ch Shahzad held meeting with Shakil Shaikh and it was decided that next round of the meeting will be held on January 31. The MCI/CDA staff then dispersed.

The question here arises that why Mayor and CDA chairman want to occupy cricket grounds. Imran Khan has made it clear that he will raise the number of grounds and always was full of praise for Islamabad cricket grounds and termed them as role models. What happened to his philosophy now, why Mayor is allowed to spoil the careers of the youngsters?

When contacted ICA President Nasir Iqbal, he said: “Mayor wants to take revenge from the association for providing free of cost cricket to youth. They want youngsters to remain at their homes and waste their time on anti-social activities. We fought long battle with previous CDA bosses and once again, we won’t allow the current officials to occupy cricket grounds.

“The IRCA and ICA also made it clear that these grounds are meant for cricket, not for MCI/CDA to occupy and destroy them. We will soon meet with PM and fight the case of future of Pakistan cricket,” Nasir concluded.

Meanwhile, the youngsters took their peaceful demonstration towards traffic office, where Interior Minister Shahryar Afridi was conducting a press conference. The minister took notice of the kid’s demonstration and promised to resolve the issue.