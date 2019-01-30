Share:

LAHORE - Peshawar Zalmi’s captain and Pakistan’s most loved international cricket player, Daren Sammy Khan, will arrive Pakistan on February 4 to attend the kit & anthem launch ceremony of Zalmi.

The impressive ceremony will be held at Peshawar’s Governor House, said Peshawar Zalmi chairman Javed Afridi on Tuesday. “Our efforts and hard work have finally paid off as Peshawar Zalmi returns home and Daren Sammy visiting Pakistan and attending the ceremony,” he said. The tickets for the Peshawar Zalmi anthem & kit launch ceremony will be available from today (Wednesday), online and in the McDonald’s outlet of Peshawar. The ceremony of number one franchise in terms of brand value, Peshawar Zalmi, will make it to the history of big events in Peshawar.

Javed Afridi said: “Daren Sammy is the most loved International cricketer in Pakistan. We will welcome him wholeheartedly and in the traditional way, we Pakistanis welcome our guests. The whole management of Peshawar Zalmi including the players will be present at the Kit Launch Ceremony.”

Peshawar Zalmi superstars Daren Sammy, Misbah Ul Haq, Kamran Akmal, Umar Amin, Umaid Asif, Ibtisam Sheikh and Peshawar Zalmi president Zaheer Abbas, mentor Younis Khan and head coach Muhammad Akram will also be present at the event. “Most importantly, the event is open to families and the people of Peshawar can become part of this ceremony and get a chance to meet their favorite stars,” he said.