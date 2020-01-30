Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 17 outlaws including seven drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, alcohol and weapons from them, a police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had ordered a crackdown against criminals, especially drug pushers. Following these orders DIG (Operations) Waqar ud din Syed directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

According to details, Aabpara police arrested Ali Raza and recovered 120 gram hashish from him. Kohsar police arrested Usman Zulfiqar and recovered 60 gram hashish from him.

Bhara Kahu police arrested Adil Munir and recovered one bottle of alcohol and three tins of beer from him.

Bani Gala police arrested four accused namely Israr Ahmed, Naveed Abbas, Muhammad Afrasaib and Asim and recovered 12 bottles of alcohol and a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

CIA police arrested Ahmed Shahzad and recovered 450 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. Furthermore, police also arrested nine proclaimed offenders from various areas of the city.