Attock-Two persons died while another got injured in two different incidents in various parts of Attock on Wednesday. In the first incident, a man died while his friend was injured critically in head on collision between a dumper and a van near Shahpur dam on Fatehjang road. Police and rescue sources said that Ahsan along with his friend Murtaza was travelling by his van when a speedy dumper, recklessly driven by unknown driver, knocked the van. Resultantly, Ahsan died on the spot while his friend was injured critically. The dumper driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.

In second incident, a 52-year-old committed suicide by shooting himself with pistol in his house located in Mohallah Sabirabad in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station. Police while quoting the family of the deceased said that the man identified as Mohammad Rafaqat was in distress for the last many months due to financial problems. On Wednesday, he closed himself in a room and committed suicide by shooting himself with 30-bore pistol. Police registered two separate cases and started further investigation.