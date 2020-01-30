Share:

ISLAMABAD-A three-day training course on content writing for radio programmers and anchorpersons is underway at Pakistan Broadcasting Academy.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam called for modernising the academies of electronic media in Pakistan, particularly that of Radio Pakistan and Pakistan Television to upgrade academic facilities for young professionals in the broadcasting field.

He said academies provide a vital forum for the electronic media veterans to share with and pass on their rich experiences to the new generation of editors, producers, writers, artists and anchor persons.

Farooq Qaisar advised the participants to carry out their creative work with utmost sincerity, accuracy, objectivity, and clarity to ultimately achieve the desired goal of creditability for their medium. He shared glimpses of some of his classic creative puppet shows of his historic programme “Kaliyan” with the participants and later also have an interactive session with them. Earlier, Principal, Pakistan Broadcasting Academy Muhammad Tariq Chaudhry and the PBA faculty members warmly welcomed Farooq Qaisar at the PBA premises and also presented a souvenir to the distinguished guest.