PESHAWAR -A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on
Wednesday.
According to Provincial Health Department,
at least 823,717 children
below the age of five will
be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.
At least 2,773 teams
have been constituted
for the anti-polio campaign, which will visit
door-to-door to ensure
administering anti-polio
drops to each and every
child below the age of
five years.
The deputy commissioner Peshawar has appealed to the parents to
allow the vaccination
teams to vaccinate their
children for eliminating this disease from the
country