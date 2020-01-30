Share:

PESHAWAR -A seven-day anti-polio campaign started in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on

Wednesday.

According to Provincial Health Department,

at least 823,717 children

below the age of five will

be administered anti-polio drops during the campaign.

At least 2,773 teams

have been constituted

for the anti-polio campaign, which will visit

door-to-door to ensure

administering anti-polio

drops to each and every

child below the age of

five years.

The deputy commissioner Peshawar has appealed to the parents to

allow the vaccination

teams to vaccinate their

children for eliminating this disease from the

country