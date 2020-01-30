Share:

LAHORE - All Pakistan Rope Skipping Championship will be played at Karachi from tomorrow (Friday), under the auspices of Pakistan Rope Skipping Federation (PRSF). According to PRSF Maqbool Arain, six categories would be competed in the event including men’s singles and doubles, women’s singles and doubles and men and women team events. “After the final competitions, the prize distribution ceremony will be held on Feb 2 in which trophies, medals and certificates will be awarded to the winning teams,” he said. Maqbool said as many as 40 players including men and women would be selected during the event for the training camp. “The selected players will take part in the international events in Thailand, Malaysia and other countries,” he said.