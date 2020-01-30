Share:

LONDON - England team management have confirmed that fast bowler Jofra Archer will not partake in their upcoming T20I series against South Africa, with Saqib Mahmood replacing him in the squad. Archer made only one appearance during the Test leg of England’s tour, taking five wickets in the opening fixture, before missing the remainder of the series due to soreness in his right elbow. With his recovery having gone more slowly than initially hoped the right-arm quick has now flown home to England to better focus on getting fit. Young seamer Saqib Mahmood will now remain in South Africa following the three-match ODI series to fill the spot vacated by Archer in the T20I squad.

Mahmood made his international debut during England’s T20I series in New Zealand in November last year, taking three wickets in three appearances.