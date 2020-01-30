Share:

Rahim Yar khaN/ Bahawalpur-The CTD has filed an FIR under terrorism provisions against banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BRA) chief Brahmadagh Bugti and his commanders, Bugi and Chand, in connection with blowing up a gas pipeline near Sadiqabad on Monday night.

Deputy Chief Engineer (Transmission) of Sui Northern Gas Company Rahim Yar Khan Mohammad Yusuf stated in his written application to the CTD that at 10:40 pm on January 27 (Monday), he, along with his supervisors Muhammad Ilyas and Saeed Ahmed, was patrolling near the pipeline when he saw in light of his official vehicle four people near 30-inch diameter pipeline digging a minefield and planting ammunition. They fled to nearby sugarcane fields when they saw their car, and in the light of their vehicle they saw that one of them was Commander Bugi and the other was Commander Chand who are local chiefs of banned terrorist organisation BRA. They said they could also identify other two men with them. The FIR added that these commanders carried out blast on behest of the head of the organization Brahmadagh Bugti. On which the CTD filed an FIR against the accused under provisions of 462 PPC 7-ATA, 1997 / 427,435.

It is worthmentioning that on January 27, a 30-inch diameter pipeline was blown up, causing a loss of Rs 15 million to the national kitty, as well as burning sugarcane crop on five acres. The gas could be restored after 24 hours of hectic efforts.

Spring Semester Degree Show opens

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Asif Iqbal Chaudhary along with Vice Chancellor Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob inaugurated Spring Semester Degree Show at College of Art and Design at Baghdadul Jadeed Campus.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur had immense talent in art and he was really impressed to observe creativity and innovation of university students. He termed students art work of international stature which had beautifully depicted local cultural heritage through their art work. Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that Hakra Art Gallery and College of Art and Design had emerged as a seat of excellence in the field of fine arts. He praised dedication of faculty and students producing exemplary art work. College Principal Maria Ansari said that this semester students had produced art thesis in mediums of painting, textile design, digital art, calligraphy and graphic design which were being appreciated by the art lovers.