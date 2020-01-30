Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Wednesday met with delegation of British Airways led by British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder.

The primary purpose of the meeting was that the delegation wanted to register their thanks for the security measures taken so far to help their operations in Pakistan, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior. They thanked the Ministry of Interior, Civil Aviation Authority, Airport Security Force (ASF) and police to ensure security and patrolling around Islamabad Airport. British Airways resumed their flights in June 2019 after almost a decade of being non-operational in Pakistan.

The minister welcomed the positive response and said that it’s heartening to see that their efforts to ensure security arrangements had turned out to be fruitful. “We want to improve Pakistan’s international image and give a positive message to the world,” he said adding that overall security situation was better across the country.

Shah said that they were ready to cooperate at all levels to increase the inclination of people to travel to Pakistan. “From flexible visa policy to increased number of immigration counters, we have tried our best to facilitate people. And we are still working on improving the overall functioning.” The minister hoped that these flight operations could be expanded to other cities as well.

The British delegation reinforced that they have not faced any problem in operating over seven months and they hope that cooperation would continue over the coming times. Resuming flight operations by British Airways was a huge progress for Pakistan in 2019. The successful execution of operations and ensuring security is one of the biggest achievements of the Ministry of Interior, the statement said.