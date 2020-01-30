Share:

ISLAMABAD-Eight more new committees were formed on Wednesday to investigate the high profile cases of irregularities and corruption including an inquiry regarding Centaurus plot.

These committees have been formed on the directions of Capital Development Authority Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed to investigate the matter related to gun and country club, allotments at Saidpur village, CDA’s investment in stock market, extension of plot at sector D-12, park line estate, centaurs plot, citizen club and an allotment of a school plot to blue-eyed party.

Last Friday, five committees were formed to probe different cases in next 30 days. These include violation of rules in the construction of Monal Restaurant, conversion of a cinema plot into commercial building in Sector G-9, increase of shops in Bazaar G-6/3, irregularities in arts and crafts village and approval for a double road leading towards a private housing society in Islamabad.

Sources informed that after sitting in several high profile inquiries into corruption scandals pointed out by a judicial commission by successive managements, now the incumbent Chairman Capital Development Authority has ordered to reinitiate the said inquiries again.

A judicial commission was formed by the Islamabad High Court in 2012 and it had pointed out irregularities in over a dozen CDA projects.

The federal government constituted various inquiry committees to investigate the high profile cases in 2012-13, as per the recommendations of said judicial commission.

Sources told that the process to reinitiate the inquiries was started on the pursuance of the Supreme Court of Pakistan which expressed displeasure over Capital Development Authority for not complying with the directions of the judicial commission.

There were at least 18 cases in which the commission had directed launch inquiries. Only few cases were properly investigated, however, there was no outcome of the practice.

Though, the management is constituting fresh committees, reliable sources briefed that it is just an eyewash to show performance in front of the court and senior officers of the authority are not fully optimistic about the results of the said committees.