Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that although the responsibilities of teachers have been

doubled in present age, however, they

have to groom students as the good

character coupled with good higher educational degree gives confidence to

students and helps them in their professional life.

He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest in the 7th Convocation of Islamia College Peshawar

on Wednesday. He termed character

building of students as integral part of

education and said that in his student

age teachers were deemed as role model for students and they learned more

from teachers then books.

He emphasised upon heads of educational institutions to promote Urdu

language besides working on character

building of students as part of steps to

provide quality education. He said that

Urdu is our national language and responsibility lies on institutions of higher education to promote Urdu and encourage students to use it as medium.

Later, he awarded degree certificates

among graduates, M.Phil, PhD scholars

and conferred gold medals upon position holders and felicitated them. Advisor to Chief Minister, Khaliq-ur-Rahman, vice chancellor Islamia College

University Prof. Dr. Noshad Khan, students and their parents were also present on this occasion.

District admin committed to

provide relief to masses: ADC

Additional Assistant Commissioner

Tahir Ali on Wednesday said the district administration was committed to

providing key items at affordable prices to masses.

He expressed these views during

a surprise visit to bazaars of the city

where he checked quality and prices of

essential commodities.

He urged shopkeepers to display

price list at prominent place and sell

edible items at officially prescribed

rates. He warned that strict action

would be taken against those who were

found in overcharging.

Meanwhile, the Additional Assistant

Commission-III paid visit to revenue

department where he issued directives

for facilitating masses.

District admin launches

crackdown against wrong

car parking

The district administration has

launched a crackdown against wrong

car parking in Besham Shangla district

and imposed heavy fine on violators.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman along

with police party launched the crackdown against wrong car parking in Besham bazaar and imposed heavy fine

on violators.

In spite of huge investment, majority of commercial plazas lack space for

the car parking and shopkeepers, businessmen, traders and customers are

left with no choice, but to park their vehicles on footpaths and roadsides, creating traffic mess.

He said wrong parking of vehicles

were creating traffic jam and hampering smooth flow of traffic, saying such

unlawful practice would not be tolerated. He directed traffic police to initiate

action against wrong car parking under

the law.