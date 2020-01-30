PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman has said that although the responsibilities of teachers have been
doubled in present age, however, they
have to groom students as the good
character coupled with good higher educational degree gives confidence to
students and helps them in their professional life.
He expressed these views while addressing as a chief guest in the 7th Convocation of Islamia College Peshawar
on Wednesday. He termed character
building of students as integral part of
education and said that in his student
age teachers were deemed as role model for students and they learned more
from teachers then books.
He emphasised upon heads of educational institutions to promote Urdu
language besides working on character
building of students as part of steps to
provide quality education. He said that
Urdu is our national language and responsibility lies on institutions of higher education to promote Urdu and encourage students to use it as medium.
Later, he awarded degree certificates
among graduates, M.Phil, PhD scholars
and conferred gold medals upon position holders and felicitated them. Advisor to Chief Minister, Khaliq-ur-Rahman, vice chancellor Islamia College
University Prof. Dr. Noshad Khan, students and their parents were also present on this occasion.
District admin committed to
provide relief to masses: ADC
Additional Assistant Commissioner
Tahir Ali on Wednesday said the district administration was committed to
providing key items at affordable prices to masses.
He expressed these views during
a surprise visit to bazaars of the city
where he checked quality and prices of
essential commodities.
He urged shopkeepers to display
price list at prominent place and sell
edible items at officially prescribed
rates. He warned that strict action
would be taken against those who were
found in overcharging.
Meanwhile, the Additional Assistant
Commission-III paid visit to revenue
department where he issued directives
for facilitating masses.
District admin launches
crackdown against wrong
car parking
The district administration has
launched a crackdown against wrong
car parking in Besham Shangla district
and imposed heavy fine on violators.
On the directives of Deputy Commissioner Shangla, Assistant Commissioner Besham, Khurram Rehman along
with police party launched the crackdown against wrong car parking in Besham bazaar and imposed heavy fine
on violators.
In spite of huge investment, majority of commercial plazas lack space for
the car parking and shopkeepers, businessmen, traders and customers are
left with no choice, but to park their vehicles on footpaths and roadsides, creating traffic mess.
He said wrong parking of vehicles
were creating traffic jam and hampering smooth flow of traffic, saying such
unlawful practice would not be tolerated. He directed traffic police to initiate
action against wrong car parking under
the law.