BAJAUR - At least seven people

including three children were killed and

three others sustained

injuries when the roof

of a house collapsed

due to heavy rains in

Bajaur.

As per the details,

the ill-fated incident

took place in tehsil

Mohmand of tribal district Bajaur.

Soon after the incident, rescue teams and

area residents pulled

out those trapped under the rubble. The injured people including

children were shifted to

the District Headquarter Hospital, Bajaur for

medical assistance.

The dead children

were identified as Hina

bibi, Zaid, Asia, Huzaifa, Anus, Habib and Ismail, while the injured

include Hanifullah,

Nazakat Bibi, Leila Bibi,

Zainab and Rehana.