BAJAUR - At least seven people
including three children were killed and
three others sustained
injuries when the roof
of a house collapsed
due to heavy rains in
Bajaur.
As per the details,
the ill-fated incident
took place in tehsil
Mohmand of tribal district Bajaur.
Soon after the incident, rescue teams and
area residents pulled
out those trapped under the rubble. The injured people including
children were shifted to
the District Headquarter Hospital, Bajaur for
medical assistance.
The dead children
were identified as Hina
bibi, Zaid, Asia, Huzaifa, Anus, Habib and Ismail, while the injured
include Hanifullah,
Nazakat Bibi, Leila Bibi,
Zainab and Rehana.