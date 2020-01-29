Share:

SARGODHA-Commissioner Sargodha Dr. Farah Masood said Wednesday that locust had become biggest problem of desert countries and for this the experts were trying to eliminate larva of locust.

The insects can be eliminated by spray and other instruments so as the agricultural commodities may be saved by its attack.

Addressing a meeting in connection with locust attendee by all the four deputy commissioners of the division, Commissioner Dr. Farah Masood directed officers of agricultural department for taking steps to fully inform farmers of locust. She said while making spray to kill insects they should take care of other animals.

The deputy commissioners informed the meeting about steps taken for destroying larva of the locust.

The meeting discussed in detail provision of flour to the districts including Sargodha, Khushab, Bhakhar and Mianwali.

The commissioner was told that district administration had set up 900 delivery points of flour in Sargodha, 24 in Khushab, 92 in Mianwali and 26 in Bhakhar district. 504 metric ton wheat is being delivered in Sargodha, 70 in Khushab, 212 in Mianwali and 80 metric ton wheat is being provided to Bhakhar.

The meeting was further told that 2,44,146 metric ton wheat was present in different godowns of Food Department in Sargodha division.

The commissioner directed the price control magistrates for keeping a close eye on demand and supply of necessities of life and controlling the prices as well.

Secretary fines 16 vehicles for

violating rules

Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) has Challan 16 vehicles and imposed fines over violation of traffic rules. Authorities said Saturday that Secretary (DRTA) Farooq Haider Aziz along with traffic police conducted raids at Sahiwal- Jhang and Khushab- Mianwali roads in district Sargodha and checked fitness certificates and other documents.

Secretary DRTA has Challan 16 vehicles over incomplete documents and imposed collective fine them Rs 12,500 on the spot over violating traffic rules and sent Challans in the court