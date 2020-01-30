Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Sumair Ahmad Syed has directed completing remaining works on Lahore Orange Line Metro Train Project by February 28. Chairing a meeting held on Wednesday to review progress on remaining works, he directed close liaison among relevant departments for ensuring quality and timely completion of work on the mega project. Chief Engineer LDA Habibul Haq Randhawa, Project Directors Hammadul Hassan and Iqrar Hussain, Manager NESPAK Furqan Ahmad and other relevant officers attended the meeting. Sumair Syed made it clear that the task should be completed before the start of commercial operation of the metro train.