Share:

HAFIZABAD (Staff Reporter): The police have arrested a drug peddler and have seized 2600 grams chars from his possession. On a tip off, SHO Rana Amjad Hussain of Chowki Khanpur raided the den of notorious drug peddlers Adnan alias Daani and Naseer Ahmad and seized contrabands and arrested Naseer Ahmad while Adnan alias Daani managed to escape. The police have registered case against the accused and raiding different places to arrest other accused.

Man killed in Sargodha road mishap

SARGODHA (APP): A man and a Camel were killed while another injured in a road accident in Atta Shaheed police limits. Police sources said Wednesday that Muhammad Asif resident of Chak 21/NB Tehsil Bhalwal was moving on Car on Sargodha- Lahore road when the uncontrolled vehicle collided with a Camel cart coming from opposite direction; as a result the Car driver Asif and Camel (animal) died on the spot.