ISLAMABAD - Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) on Wednesday welcomed government’s decision to reduce Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) prices by Rs 400.

A press briefing was conducted by Chief Executive and Managing Director (CE&MD) Fauji Fertilizer Company (FFC) Lt Gen (R) Tariq Khan HI(M), aimed to apprise media and general public about misperceptions on reduction of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) issue and also explained facts and figures to quell negative image being associated with FFC. However, ratification of the ECC’s recommendation by Federal Cabinet and the Government’s notification to the effect has been welcomed by CE&MD FFC. He said that it will have direct and positive impact on input cost for farming communities.

FFC has always favoured government’s decision to reduce urea prices while providing level playing field for all fertilizer manufacturers. Such decisions will help farming communities in alleviating hunger and help improve Food Security of the country, he added.