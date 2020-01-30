Share:

KARACHI - China Airlines on Wednesday announced that it is partially suspending its flights between Beijing and Karachi in the light of Wuhan virus.

All flights between Karachi, Beijing and Beijing to Karachi will remain suspended till February 2 due to deadly coronavirus that has killed 132 people so far, according to airport sources.

British Airways on Wednesday also suspended all direct flights to and from mainland China, one of the biggest names in aviation to do so, as worries grow about the impact of a spreading coronavirus on global travel.

BA.com, the airline’s website, shows no direct flights to mainland China are available to book in January and February, but the airline said in an email that the cancellations were in effect until Jan. 31 while it assesses the situation.

Direct flights to the Chinese-ruled autonomous region of Hong Kong were unaffected.

Fears over the spread of the flu-like virus, which originated in the central city of Wuhan, are growing as the death toll rose to 132 and countries warned their citizens over travel to China.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said Wednesday that four Pakistani students in China were infected with coronavirus who are now in good health.

Dr Zafar Mirza, while talking to journalists, said that more or less 30,000 students are currently present in China and four among them were infected with the coronavirus.

He ensured the families of all Pakistani students currently residing in China for the academic purpose for the provision of best healthcare facilities.

Earlier on Monday, scores of Pakistani students who are stuck in Wuhan, the epicentre of a novel coronavirus outbreak under virtual lockdown, face food shortage.

In a video message, they have appealed to the government to make arrangements for bringing them back home.