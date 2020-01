Share:

LOWER DIR - District Health Officer Dr Shaukat Ali has nominated Deputy Director Dr Irshad Ali for tackling coronavirus related issues in the

district. The step has been

taken in light of directives of DG Health Service

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the directives

have also been circulated

among the concerned departments to make efforts

more effective.

In addition, the administration has launched

campaign to create

awareness among people about coronavirus.