ISLAMABAD - National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Wednesday issued production orders of four MNAs belonging to different political parties for session of the lower house starting today.

According to the schedule, the National Assembly will meet at 4pm and as per its rules of business issues relating to agenda will be mutually decided by the treasury and the opposition.

Among the MNAs whose production orders have been issued included Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (PML-N), Syed Khurshid Shah (PPP), Khawaja Saad Rafique (PML-N) and Ahsan Iqbal (PML-N).