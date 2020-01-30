Share:

ISLAMABAD - Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal called on Pakistan Muslim League (PML) President and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain at his residence here on Wednesday. On this occasion, Chairman Standing Committee on Energy Ch Salik Hussain and Provincial Minister Zamrak Khan were also present In the meeting, views were exchanged on prevailing political situation and matters of mutual interest. Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Mir Kamal said that Ch Shujaat Hussain is a seasoned politician who has always talked about putting things together and at every difficult stage found solution through his positive proposals. Ch Shujaat Hussain said, “We are going along Imran Khan with sincerity and good intentions. We do not need offices or ministries. We want that the country should be strong economically so that the clouds of price hike and inflation hovering over the country are cleared and living standard of the people be improved.” He said that the government is sincere in removing reservations of all allies.