ISLAMABAD-The university students have been treating the sprawling greenbelt, adjacent to Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (FUUAST), as sole recreational spot, apparently due to lack of amenities at the main campus.

The green strip gives a festive look on sunny days as many students are seen in groups, studying and relaxing at the site.

“The green space has been transformed into an open space by the students, which may violate specific environmental laws,” said Raja Basharat, who usually travels on the road leading to Aabpara. He said it seemed that no department had ever bothered to take action for installing a number of benches, setting up a parking lot and allowing vendors to use the greenbelt for commercial purpose.

He said the littering at the green belt was also an issue as there were no waste-bins to preserve the environment.

Registrar FUUAST Shah G Mohammad said the university was in the process of shifting to the newly-built campus in Chak Shahzad, whereas, the current building was a temporary and makeshift arrangement.