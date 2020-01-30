Share:

Lahore - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday adjourned until February 6 the hearing of the bail petition filed by Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.

A two-member bench consisting of Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz of the LHC heard the petition in which the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman, NAB Directorate General and Investigating Officer have been made parties.

Hamza Shahbaz filed the bail petition through Advocate Amjad Pervaiz in Punjab Assembly. The counsel argued that sewerage system on which the NAB initiated the investigation was constructed in public interest. Moreover, the Punjab Assembly and the cabinet had approved the construction of the sewerage nullah in the Tehsil Bhawan and it was constructed on the application of one Haji Rehmatullah.

Hamza in the bail petition took the stance that the NAB launched an investigation into the Ramzan Sugar Mills on the basis of malpractice while nothing was found despite multiple inquiries. It further reads that the sewerage system on which the NAB initiated the investigation was made following the approval from then-provincial cabinet and assembly.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz argued that that co-accused Shehbaz Sharif, who is father of the petitioner, has already been released on bail. He further stated that Hamza should also be exempted from the case as he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly. It is difficult for him to perform his duty from behind the bars, he maintained.

The petition says that the illegal detention of Hamza Shahbaz violates Articles 4, 9, 13, 14 and 25 of the Constitution.

On June 11, 2019, Hamza was arrested by NAB Lahore in Ramzan Sugar Mills, and money laundering and assets beyond means cases.