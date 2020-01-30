Share:

Islamabad - The senate standing committee on federal education Wednesday directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) to make all top heads appointments in the universities of Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KP) on merit. The standing committee discussed the details of appointment of Vice Chancellors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Proposed PSDP by the Ministry, Dyslexia Special Measures Bill, 2019, hurdles being faced by the students of Balochistan and issues pertaining to NCHD teachers and the University of Islamabad Bill, 2020. Chaired by Senator Rahila Magsi, the meeting was attended by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed, Senator Prof. Dr. Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Samina Saeed, Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi, Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar,Senator Javed Abbasi and senior officers from the Ministry Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, HEC, NHCD along with all concerned.

The Committee deliberated over on point of public importance raised in the House by Senator Javed Abbasi regarding “Appointment of Vice Chancellors in the University of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Committee directed HEC to look into the matter and give clear cut directions that all appointments must be done on merit.

Discussing the Point of Public Importance raised by Senator Mir Kabeer Muhammad Ahmed Shahi, regarding problems faced by the students in Balochistan who were awarded the PM Scholarship Program from Balochistan’s 32 districts in 2011. These students were admitted to well reputed institutions, however their fees has been delayed due to which certificates of these students have been withheld. He asserted that this program must be continued for the next five years. The Committee, directed the Minster to look into the personally and have the fees waived so that students are facilitated.

Conversation over the Dyslexia Special Measures Bill, 2019 moved by Senator Samina Saeed in the Senate sitting on 06 January, 2020 took place in the Committee. Supported unanimously the Bill was approved

Discussing on the point of public importance regarding salaries of NCHD teachers, raised by Senator Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar in the Senate sitting held on 06 January, 2020; the Committee was informed that the NCHD had submitted the revised PC-1 to the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (Feeder Teacher Salary Component), which after completing the codal formalities at their level forwarded the PC-1 to the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms in May 2019, for the period of July 2019 – December 2019.

The program is funded by PDP since 2013 through PC-1 titled improving Human Development Indicators in Pakistan (Education related) with focus on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), run by NCHD.

The University of Islamabad Bill, 2020 was discussed in the meeting; Senator Mehr Taj Roghani and Senator Engr. Rukhsana Zuberi stressed the need for allocation of seats for less developed areas and said that regulation must be put in place for this. Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood assured the Committee of compliance.

Scrutinizing the PSDP proposed by the Ministry, Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood informed the Committee that the main objectives of development projects were to introduce a single curriculum all over the country, increase literacy rate and reduce out of school children, introduction of contemporary education in Deeni Madaris, introduce skills education, as a new stream for matriculation examination in IC, GB and AJK, introduction a system of uniform assessment of students at boards of Intermediate and Secondary of Education and enhance learning skills of students through introduction of technologies.