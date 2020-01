Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court Wednesday approved interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal’s brother Mustafa Kamal.

A two-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing. The interim bail was approved by the high court against surety bonds worth Rs five lac.

The court directed NAB to not arrest Mustafa Kamal till February 10 in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the beautification project for Rawalpindi/Islamabad metro bus route.