ISLAMABAD - Intermittent rain with
snowfall over hills is expected in upper Punjab,
Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,
PMD said in its Wednesday weather report.
Cold and dry weather
is expected elsewhere in
the country, while very
cold in northern Balochistan, at Quetta, Kalat
and Ziarat.
Dry weather with cool
night is expected in Karachi with minimum temperature 12 degree Celsius.
According to Pakistan
Meteorological Department, current cold wave
in the city will likely to
persist till February 1.
Humidity will remain
between 35 – 45 % in the
city in morning, while 10
– 20 % in the evening today.
Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir
received rainfall. Snowfall also recorded in
Malamjabba, Murree and
Astore during the period.
The lowest minimum
temperature recorded
at Skardu, which is minus -16°Celsius, while
at Parachinar -12°C, Gupis -11°C, Bagrote -10°C,
Kalam, Astore -07°C and
Hunza -06°Celsius.
Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
while rain and snowfall
over hills, is expected in
Abbottabad, Mansehra,
Haripur, Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Swat and Peshawar. Rain and snowfall
is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.