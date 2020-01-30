ISLAMABAD - Intermittent rain with

snowfall over hills is expected in upper Punjab,

Islamabad, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan,

PMD said in its Wednesday weather report.

Cold and dry weather

is expected elsewhere in

the country, while very

cold in northern Balochistan, at Quetta, Kalat

and Ziarat.

Dry weather with cool

night is expected in Karachi with minimum temperature 12 degree Celsius.

According to Pakistan

Meteorological Department, current cold wave

in the city will likely to

persist till February 1.

Humidity will remain

between 35 – 45 % in the

city in morning, while 10

– 20 % in the evening today.

Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir

received rainfall. Snowfall also recorded in

Malamjabba, Murree and

Astore during the period.

The lowest minimum

temperature recorded

at Skardu, which is minus -16°Celsius, while

at Parachinar -12°C, Gupis -11°C, Bagrote -10°C,

Kalam, Astore -07°C and

Hunza -06°Celsius.

Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

while rain and snowfall

over hills, is expected in

Abbottabad, Mansehra,

Haripur, Chitral, Dir, Malakand, Swat and Peshawar. Rain and snowfall

is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.