TOBA TEK SINGH/FAISALABAD-Scores of citizens took out a rally in Kamalia to register their protest against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) on Wednesday over sending them inflated gas bills for current month.

They were carrying gas bills in their hands and placards inscribed with slogans against SNGPL. They marched on different roads and reached Thana Chowk. In his addressed to the gathering, former Kamalia municipal committee councillor Malik Sajid Iqbal and other speakers claimed that every gas consumer who had received Rs 200-300 bill for the last month had now been sent bill of more than Rs2000.They asked the SNGPL management rectify bills sent to them with self-increased tariff.

15 injured in Kamalia

bus-car accident

At least 15 bus passengers were wounded seriously when a bus turned turtle on Kamalia-Chichawatni Road on Wednesday after hitting a car near Chak Bhaggoana .

Bus was bound for Chichawatni from Faisalabad while car was coming from opposite side. All injured were admitted in Kamalia THQ Hospital while six of them were referred to DHQ hospital.The injured included, Ghafooran Bibi and Iram Shah of Lahore, Shakil of Faisalabad, and Zahid, Shahid, Sumera, Zainab, Siddiq, Mustafa, Ashfaq and Tasneem ( all of Kamalia).

Students protest against Rajana college principal

Dozens of Government College for Women Rajana’s second year students staged on Wednesday a protest demonstration outside college on Samundri Road in Rajana over refusal of college management to send their annual admissions to Faisalabad Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education. They were chanting slogans against college principal. The protesting students told reporters that they had been asked by the college staff that they had less than 75 percent attendance in classes during the year and they had also failed to get required marks in the college tests. The further claimed that daughter of principal who was their class fellow had often remained absent but her admission was being sent to board. Later, college management told reporters that admission of some of the students had been stopped under board rules.

Gojra magistrate grants bail to ex tehseldar

Gojra judicial magistrate Kashif Usman granted on Wednesday temporary bail before arrest till February 4 to a former tehseldar Rana Ijaz Ahmad and his brother Rana Babar Ahmad who had organised a dog fight tournament in their Chak 93 JB on Sunday.

Both had managed to escape when Gojra Saddar Police had raided the tournament venue outside their village while police had arrested 30 persons from the tournament along with their dogs and nine costly cars by which they had transported their costly fighter dogs to partake the tournament from different cities of the country.

Meanwhile, the same court also approved bail after arrest of all the arrested 30 accused in the same case who were on judicial remand in district jail. They were released after grant of bail.