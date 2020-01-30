Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday evening held a finale of the singing competition titled ‘Folk Music Competition’, a music talent hunt in which the young generation took keen interest and enthusiastically performed at Alhamra Hall 2 at Arts Centre the Mall. The finale was attended by more than 100 singers from across Punjab, who were auditioned while 15 singers were selected for the final round. The final 15 singers showcased their musical skills during the finale, which received a huge round of applause from the audience.